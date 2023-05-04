Karnataka Elections 2023: With a week to go for assembly polls in Karnataka, political parties have stepped up their campaign and senior leaders of BJP, Congress and JD-S addressed rallies and held roadshows to woo voters on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed a poll rally in Mulki on Wednesday attacked the Congress and said that the grand old party protects the masterminds of terror. He also added that the Congress wants to make Karnataka No.1 ATM for its ‘Shahi Parivar’ sitting in Delhi while the BJP wants to make the state no 1 in industrial and agri development, fisheries and port.
Can the BJP break a 38-year-old jinx?
The crowd was ecstatic and the music loud. In the historic town of Srirangapatna, the erstwhile capital of Tipu Sultan’s kingdom of Mysore, these supporters of Janata Dal (Secular) danced and blared their throat out. Crackers were burst and the road, near the town’s bus terminus, turned into a sea of green and white flags—the party’s colours.
Nothing would deter the crowd. Not even the sweltering heat or the four hours they had to wait to hear H.D. Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister of Karnataka and the party’s leader. Read more here
Padma awardees Sukri Bommagowda, Tulsi Gowda overjoyed to meet PM, requests govt to include them under ST category
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Padma Shri recipients Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda in poll-bound Karnataka's Ankola. On meeting them, PM Modi sought their blessings. The Padma Shri recipients Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda expressed their delight and joy on meeting PM Modi. "I felt very happy after getting the Padma Shri award, not only me my Halaki Vokaliga community felt very proud. My one simple request to the government is that they should include us under the ST category which will be beneficial to our community and secure our children's future," she said while talking to ANI. Sukri Bommagowda won the Padma Shri, the third-highest civilian honour in the country, for folk singing in 2017. Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist, was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2021.
Priyank Kharge gets EC notice over ‘nalayak’ jibe at PM Modi
Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge over his ‘nalayak’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election speech in Karnataka. The election body opined that prima-facie, the remarks appears to be a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Priyank Kharge is asked to submit his response by 4 May, after which the commission will take the appropriate action in the matter
Sonia Gandhi to campaign and address rally on 6 May: Report
Sources told news agnecy ANI that Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will campaign in Karnataka polls on May 6 and address a rally in Hubbali district.
IT dept finds ₹1 crore cash on tree during raids at Cong leader's brother's home
The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the residence of the Karnataka Congress leader's brother who has allegedly hidden ₹1 crore cash in a tree. The officials recovered the cash from a box kept in a tree. Read more here
Karnataka elections: PM Modi to hold 36.6 km roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday
In a major boost to BJP's campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take out a 36.6-km roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday covering 17 assembly constituencies of the city, sources told ANI. Over 10 lakh people are expected to take part. Sources added that PM Modi will take out two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend. According to sources, PM Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on the night of May 5 and will hold two roadshows in the city on May 6. The first roadshow will cover about 8 km while the other will cover a distance of 36.6 km, they said. On May 7, PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!