The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among those who will be campaigning in the state.

Karnataka elections: Full list of BJP's star campaigners

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Karnataka polls: Chief Minister Basavaraj will file his nomination today

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday held a breakfast meeting with senior leaders of the party at MLA Aravind Bellad's house in Karnataka's Hubballi ahead of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's filing of nomination.

Bommai who has been fielded from the Shiggaon Assembly constituency in the Haveri district will file his nomination today. He has been holding this seat since 2008.

He will be accompanied by Nadda and other leaders to the filing centre. Kannada film actor Kichcha Sudeep will accompany him during the nomination. The actor had extended his support to the Chief Minister, a move which was heavily criticised by the opposition.