Karnataka elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani among BJP's star campaigners1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among those who will be campaigning in the state.
