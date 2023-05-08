Also See: Karnataka polls 2023 LIVE Updates

Speaking of region wise projection, the opinion poll survey showed both BJP and Congress will likely 15 seats each in Greater Bengaluru while in Central Karnataka BJP may win 13 and Congress may win only 8 seats. The opinion survey projected majority of seats for congress from Hyderabad-Karnataka region with 32 seats out of 40 seats while BJP may win only 6 seats, JD-S with 2 seats. In Old Mysore, of the total 62 seats, Congress may win 26, JD-S 28 and BJP 7 seats. In coastal Karnataka, of the total 19 seats, BJP may win 15 while Congress 4 seats. Other region like Bombay Karnataka which has a total of 50 seats, the BJP may win 29 while Congress 20.