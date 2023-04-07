Karnataka polls: BJP likely to finalise candidates in April 9 meet

Karnataka polls: BJP likely to finalise candidates in April 9 meet3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely to finalise candidates in April 9 meet.
Central Election Committee may hold a meeting at the party office on April 9 for finalising candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections, ANI has reported citing party sources.
In the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP general secretary BL Santosh and members of the party's Central Election Committee will be present.
According to party sources, the core group of the BJP in Karnataka has shortlisted three names for each Assembly seat which will be placed before the Central Election Committee. The party's central leadership will then brainstorm over these names before locking the candidates.
Speaking of campaigning, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep said that he will campaign for the BJP in the upcoming elections in Karnataka and dismissed speculations that he will contest as a candidate. This came after Sudeep's manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.
Prior to that, on April 4, the BJP's core group in Karnataka drew up a shortlist of candidates in a meeting with the party's national general secretary Arun Singh, state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya, Central Election Committee member Annamalai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his successor and incumbent Basavaraj Bommai. The BJP emerged as the largest single party in the last Assembly elections, winning 104 seats, with the Congress winning 80 and the JD(S) 37 seats.
The assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.
The number of first-time voters in Karnataka has gone up by 9.17 lakhs since 2018-19. According to the CEC Rajiv Kumar, all eligible voters who are reaching 18 years of age by April 1 will be able to participate in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. For the first time, a vote-from-home option will be available in the Karnataka Elections 2023. This will be applicable for people aged 80 and above.
There are a total of 58,282 polling stations in Karnataka, and the sensitive ones will have additional security measures. About 100 booths will be operated exclusively by differently-abled individuals, while 1,320 booths will be run exclusively by women.
"There are 224 Assembly constituencies of which 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. The total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The total number of 80 plus electors is 12.15 lakhs. It is an increase of 32 per cent from 2018. It also includes 16,976 proud electors who are 100 plus. The number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) has increased to 5.55 lakhs. This is an increase of close to 150 per cent," Kumar said.
(With inputs from ANI)
