Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The Congress on Thursday said that its screening committee has finalized the list of candidates for most of the constituencies for the upcoming polls, and will soon send it to the party's high command for approval.

Speaking to media persons here, State Congress President DK Shivakumar said, “Our screening committee reviewed all the applications of the aspirants. The opinion of the screening committee will be sent to the central election committee of the All India Congress Committee for final review."

"We kept social engineering in mind while preparing our recommendations. Immediately after the Election Commission announces the election date, we will release our list of candidates," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also said the screening committee, constituted by AICC, met for three days in Bengaluru and decided the list of candidates, PTI reported.

"The screening committee met for three days and discussed each of the 224 assembly seats in the state. We have attempted to build a unifying consensus mostly. We will very soon be taking a large number of those seats to the central election committee for approval and further discussion," Surjewala said.

He further added that the encouraging response the party received will lead to the competition of our 150-plus mission.

Congress will win over 140 seats in Karnataka: Shivakumar

Surveys indicate that Congress is projected to win over 140 out of a total 224 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, Shivakumar claimed on Tuesday, as he also suggested that several sitting legislators of the ruling BJP will be joining the party in the coming days.

He also said that the BJP wanted to call for elections in Karnataka soon after the 2022 Gujarat poll results were out but backtracked on the move.

Stating that the Congress is prepared for elections, even if it is held immediately, Shivakumar said the Election Commission, "without giving a chance for all these things to happen", should announce the poll dates immediately, and "stop this large-scale corruption that is happening".

The Congress was in power in the state from 2013 to 2018 with senior leader Siddaramaiah heading the government. The party was a part of the short-lived coalition government with the JD(S) from 2018 to 2019.

(With PTI inputs)