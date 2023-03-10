Karnataka polls: Congress prepared with list of candidates for most seats2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Karnataka: The Congress was in power in the state from 2013 to 2018 with senior leader Siddaramaiah heading the government. The party was a part of the short-lived coalition government with the JD(S) from 2018 to 2019.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The Congress on Thursday said that its screening committee has finalized the list of candidates for most of the constituencies for the upcoming polls, and will soon send it to the party's high command for approval.
