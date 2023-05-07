Karnataka polls: Lingayat forum endorses Congress, calls for community's support2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 10:33 AM IST
While the Lingayats have traditionally leaned towards the saffron camp, the rivals are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the seers and votes ahead of the May 10 polls.
Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat forum issued an official letter extending its support to Congress in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10. The forum urged the people of the Lingayat community to vote for Congress, according to the news agency ANI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×