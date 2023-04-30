Karnataka polls: Pre-poll survey shows clear win for Congress; BJP calls it ‘bogus’3 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Karnataka polls: As per the pre-poll survey, Congress will be headed for a comfortable majority with 134-140 while the BJP will get over 57-65 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.
A pre poll survey conducted by a Kannada media outlet Eedina showed a clear win for Congress party defeating the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The pre-poll survey was shared by Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav and BJP leaders has reacted calling it a bogus poll.
