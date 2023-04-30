A pre poll survey conducted by a Kannada media outlet Eedina showed a clear win for Congress party defeating the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The pre-poll survey was shared by Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav and BJP leaders has reacted calling it a bogus poll.

Here's what the pre-poll survey showed

As per the pre-poll predictions, Congress will be headed for a comfortable majority with 134-140 seats from the 80 seats in 2018 Assembly elections while the BJP will get over 57-65 seats from the 104 seats in the earlier polls. This will be a 10 percent vote lead by the Congress over BJP. It is predicted that Congress will get a vote share of 43 percent while the BJP will get 33 percent.

Speaking of region-wise seats, the Pre-poll mega survey also showed that Congress would win Hyderabad Karnataka (31-37 seats), Mumbai Karnataka (40-46 seats), Southern Karnataka (26-32 seats) and Bangalore (16-20 seats). On the BJP numbers, the pre-poll survey showed that the party in Hyderabad Karnataka will win only 2-4 seats, whereas it will have some majority in Coastal Karnataka with 10-14 seats as against 5-9 seat prediction for Congress. The BJP is also likely to have 19-23 seats in Central Karnataka as per 3-4 seats for Congress, as per the pre-poll survey.

Breaking: Mega pre poll survey ( random sample: 41k+) by https://t.co/s948g9i5Fw shows Congress headed for a comfortable majority (134-140 seats) with 10% vote lead over BJP (57-65 seats). Losses for JDS.

Congress wave in northern regions, BJP holds coastal and central. pic.twitter.com/tbuLIihTLo — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) April 28, 2023

BJP's reactions on pre-poll survey

Retweeting Yadav's post, the BJP dismissed the findings of a pre-poll survey for the upcoming Karnataka elections and called it a bogus poll.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar attacked Yogendra Yadav called him and the pre-poll survey bogus poll and bogus politician.

BJP National Secretary BL Santhosh called it a "cooked up" survey. In a tweet, he wrote, “It's really astonishing that he (Yogendra Yadav) finds time amidst his padayatras and agitations to cook up surveys to please his masters...!!!"

It’s really astonishing that he finds time amidst his Padayatras & agitations to cook up surveys to please his masters …!!! https://t.co/dRi6hhKkui — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) April 28, 2023

Earlier, another opinion poll survey conducted by CVoter predicted that a clear win for the Congress party wherein the survey showed the party will win 115-127 seats while BJP will get 68-80 seats, and JD-S will get 23-35 seats. It had also showed 57 percent of people were angry with the current government. Speaking of the government's performance, the survey showed that 47 percent rated performance by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as poor while only 26.8 percent rated as good.

Congress has been one of the main players in Karnataka politics and has formed its government several times in the state. In 2008, the party suffered a major defeat, winning only 80 seats in the 224 assembly seats. But in 2013, it bounced back and won a majority winning 122 seats. In the previous election, it won 80 seats and formed a coalition government with JD(S) which collapsed in 2019. At present, it is the main opposition party in the state.

The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held on 10 May while the counting of votes will take place on 13 May. The election will be held to elect the 224-member Assembly. This time it is expected that there will be close contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress along with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) playing a possible kingmaker role.