Speaking of region-wise seats, the Pre-poll mega survey also showed that Congress would win Hyderabad Karnataka (31-37 seats), Mumbai Karnataka (40-46 seats), Southern Karnataka (26-32 seats) and Bangalore (16-20 seats). On the BJP numbers, the pre-poll survey showed that the party in Hyderabad Karnataka will win only 2-4 seats, whereas it will have some majority in Coastal Karnataka with 10-14 seats as against 5-9 seat prediction for Congress. The BJP is also likely to have 19-23 seats in Central Karnataka as per 3-4 seats for Congress, as per the pre-poll survey.