Karnataka polls: Unemployment, not corruption biggest issue in the poll bound state: Survey3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:34 PM IST
The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held on 10 May while the counting of votes will take place on 13 May.
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, a survey conducted in the poll bound state showed unemployment as the most issue for voters. The survey, conducted by NDTV and Lokniti-CSDS showed that about 28 percent of the respondents pointed that unemployment was the biggest issue for them.
