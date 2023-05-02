Meanwhile, a pre-poll survey conducted by a Kannada media outlet Eedina showed a clear win for the Congress Party defeating the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. The survey predicted that Congress will be headed for a comfortable majority with 134-140 seats from the 80 seats in 2018 Assembly elections while the BJP will get over 57-65 seats from the 104 seats in the earlier polls. Prior to this, another opinion poll survey conducted by CVoter predicted that a clear win for the Congress party wherein the survey showed the party will win 115-127 seats while BJP will get 68-80 seats, and JD-S will get 23-35 seats. It had also showed 57 percent of people were angry with the current government. Speaking of the government's performance, the survey showed that 47 percent rated performance by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as poor while only 26.8 percent rated as good.