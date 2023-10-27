'KCR wants his son as CM, Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul as PM': Amit Shah on ‘dynastic politics'
While addressing a rally in poll-bound Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress for dynastic politics
The goal for the Bhartiya Janata Party is Gareeb Kalyan, but for K Chandrashekhar Rao and Sonia Gandhi is “Parivar Kalyan", said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Telangana on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message