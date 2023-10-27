The goal for the Bhartiya Janata Party is Gareeb Kalyan, but for K Chandrashekhar Rao and Sonia Gandhi is “Parivar Kalyan", said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Telangana on Friday.



While attacking Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress, Amit Shah said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is willing to make his son KT Rama Rao the next Chief Minister of the state, whereas, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul Gandhi to become the next prime minister.

"The two parties opposing Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana are KCR's TRS and Sonia ji's Congress. Both of them do not want the welfare of Telangana. While KCR wants KTR to be the Chief Minister, Soniaji wants Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Minister. These are dynastic parties," said Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Suryapet. The state will vote to elect its next government on November 30.

"While the goal of the Bharatiya Janata Party is Gareeb Kalyan (welfare for poor), that of KCR's party and Congress party is 'parivar kalyan' (welfare of the family)," the Union Minister added.

BJP to appoint CM from backward caste if voted to power: Amit Shah



He also said that the BJP can develop Telangana under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. To ensure votes from the backward class, Amit Shah announced that the party, if elected to power, would appoint a CM from the backward caste.

"PM Modi has given constitutional safeguards to the backward classes. Vote for us. We have decided that the next CM of BJP in Telangana will be from the backward class," Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Suryapet ahead of the November 30 assembly polls.

Amit Shah lashed out at the ruling party and the Telangana chief minister for doing "nothing" for the backward classes even after the formation of the state. The Union home minister reminded the Telangana CM about the promises that were made to the backward classes.

"TRS is a party against the poor, the Dalitsthe, and the backward classes. They had promised to make son of a Dalit the Chief Minister if they came to power. I want to ask Chandrashekhar Rao about his promise. In 2014, KCR promised to give Dalits 3 acre of land for the Dalits. What about your promise?" he said.

