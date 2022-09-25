Kejriwal, Mann to visit poll-bound Gujarat today, will hold these meetings

Gujarat assembly elections: The AAP leaders will first address and interact with the contractual and outsourced employees of the state government at an event in Ahmedabad upon their arrival today.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his colleague Bhagwant Mann will visit poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday to meet the sanitation and contractual workers along with outsourced employees of the state government. The visit is considered to be a part of the AAP campaign for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections likely to be held in December this year.
During their visit, the AAP leaders will first address and interact with the contractual and outsourced employees of the state government at an event in Ahmedabad upon their arrival today, Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia told PTI.
After this, the duo (Kejriwal and Mann) will meet youth and sanitation workers in two events, he said.
On the other hand, the AAP's Gujarat co-in charge and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha visited Rajkot on Saturday and asked people to vote for his party to ensure the end of the BJP's misrule and justice for those distressed under the present dispensation.
During his visit to Rajkot, Chadha assured the forest guards, ex-servicemen, farmers, contractual workers, fixed pay employees, and Anganwadi workers to fulfill their demands if the AAP will come to power in Gujarat.
"Arvind Kejriwal and AAP will definitely fulfill their demands which also include the old pension scheme. We have a complete list of their demands. AAP is the only party that can meet these demands. This cannot be expected from the ruling party (BJP) because they did not accept their demands in the last 27 years," he asserted.
He further appealed to all the agitators who are raising their voices against the government, to support AAP. He said voting for the Congress was futile as the party had been unable to beat the BJP in the last 27 years, adding that the people of Gujarat wanted to change and were looking at AAP to deliver the "Kejriwal model of governance".
AAP has been continuously making efforts to become the main force against the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, with Kejriwal promising various "guarantees" to the electorate if voted to power. These include free power to 300 units, free healthcare, allowances to the unemployed and women as well as sops to the business community.