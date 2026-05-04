Kerala Assembly Election 2026 result: Here's a full list of constituency-wise winners

Kerala Assembly election results 2026: The counting of votes is currently underway for Kerala's 140 Assembly constituencies, which voted in a single phase on April 9. As of 2:30 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Indian National Congress is leading on 53 seats, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Communist Party of India (Marxist) trailing behind on 22 seats.
While the CPI (M) is trailing, Pinarayi Vijayan has been leading with at least 1,500 votes in Dharmadom. The total voter turnout for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 was 79.63 per cent, according to the official figures.
Exit polls predicted UDF's return to the state, which lost power in Kerala in 2016. The state's majority mark is 71 seats. The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been ruling the state for the last two terms.
The full list will be updated once the winners are declared for all constituencies
|S. No
|Constituency Name
|Winners
|Party
|1
|ADOOR (SC)
|2
|ALAPPUZHA
|3
|ALATHUR
|4
|ALUVA
|5
|AMBALAPUZHA
|6
|ANGAMALY
|7
|ARANMULA
|8
|AROOR
|9
|ARUVIKKARA
|10
|ATTINGAL (SC)
|11
|AZHIKODE
|12
|BALUSSERI (SC)
|V T Sooraj
|Congress
|13
|BEYPORE
|14
|CHADAYAMANGALAM
|15
|CHALAKKUDY
|16
|CHANGANASSERY
|Vinu Job Kuzhimannil
|KEC
|17
|CHATHANNUR
|18
|CHAVARA
|Shibu Baby John
|RSP
|19
|CHELAKKARA (SC)
|20
|CHENGANNUR
|21
|CHERTHALA
|22
|CHIRAYINKEEZHU (SC)
|23
|CHITTUR
|24
|DEVIKULAM (SC)
|25
|DHARMADAM
|26
|ELATHUR
|Adv Vidya Balakrishnan
|Congress
|27
|ERANAD
|28
|ERANAKULAM
|T J Vinod
|Congress
|29
|ERAVIPURAM
|Adv Vishnu Mohan
|RSP
|30
|ETTUMANOOR
|Nattakom Suresh
|Congress
|31
|GURUVAYOOR
|32
|HARIPAD
|Ramesh Chennithala
|Congress
|33
|IDUKKI
|Roy K Paulose
|Congress
|34
|IRIKKUR
|35
|IRINJALAKKUDA
|Adv Thomas Unniyadan
|KEC
|36
|KADUTHURUTHY
|Adv Mons Joesph
|KEC
|37
|KAIPAMANGALAM
|K K Valsaraj
|CPI
|38
|KALAMASSERY
|39
|KALLIASSERI
|40
|KALPETTA
|41
|KANHANGAD
|42
|KANJIRAPPALLY
|43
|KANNUR
|44
|KARUNAGAPPALLY
|C R Mahesh
|Congress
|45
|KASARAGOD
|Kallatra Mahin
|IUML
|46
|KATTAKKADA
|47
|KAYAMKULAM
|48
|KAZHAKKOOTTAM
|49
|KOCHI
|50
|KODUNGALLUR
|Adv O Janeesh
|Congress
|51
|KODUVALLY
|P K Firos
|IUML
|52
|KOLLAM
|Adv Bindhu Krishna
|Congress
|53
|KONDOTTY
|54
|KONGAD (SC)
|55
|KONNI
|56
|KOTHAMANGALAM
|Shibu Theckumpuram
|KEC
|57
|KOTTAKKAL
|58
|KOTTARAKKARA
|59
|KOTTAYAM
|60
|KOVALAM
|61
|KOZHIKODE NORTH
|62
|KOZHIKODE SOUTH
|Adv Fyzal Babu
|IUML
|63
|KUNDARA
|64
|KUNNAMANGALAM
|M A Razak Master
|IUML
|65
|KUNNAMKULAM
|66
|KUNNATHUNAD (SC)
|67
|KUNNATHUR (SC)
|Ullas Kovur
|RSP
|68
|KUTHUPARAMBA
|69
|KUTTANAD
|70
|KUTTIADI
|Parakkal Abdulla
|IUML
|71
|MALAMPUZHA
|72
|MALAPPURAM
|73
|MANALUR
|74
|MANANTHAVADY (ST)
|75
|MANJERI
|76
|MANJESHWAR
|77
|MANKADA
|78
|MANNARKAD
|Adv N Samsudheen
|IUML
|79
|MATTANNUR
|80
|MAVELIKARA (SC)
|81
|MUVATTUPUZHA
|Dr Mathew Kuzhalnadan
|Congress
|82
|NADAPURAM
|83
|NATTIKA (SC)
|Geethagopi
|CPI
|84
|NEDUMANGAD
|85
|NEMOM
|86
|NENMARA
|87
|NEYYATTINKARA
|N Shakthan
|Congress
|88
|NILAMBUR
|Aryadan Shoukath
|Congress
|89
|OLLUR
|90
|OTTAPALAM
|91
|PALA
|92
|PALAKKAD
|93
|PARASSALA
|94
|PARAVUR
|95
|PATHANAPURAM
|96
|PATTAMBI
|Muhammed Muhassin
|CPI
|97
|PAYYANNUR
|V Kunhikrishnan
|IND
|98
|PEERUMADE
|Adv Cyriac Thomas
|Congress
|99
|PERAMBRA
|100
|PERAVOOR
|101
|PERINTHALMANNA
|102
|PERUMBAVOOR
|Manoj Moothedan
|Congress
|103
|PIRAVOM
|Anoop Jacob
|KEC (J)
|104
|PONNANI
|105
|POONJAR
|106
|PUNALUR
|C Ajayaprasad
|CPI
|107
|PUTHUKKAD
|108
|PUTHUPPALLY
|Adv Chandy Oommen
|Congress
|109
|QUILANDY
|110
|RANNI
|111
|SHORNUR
|112
|SULTHANBATHERY (ST)
|I C Balakrishnan
|Congress
|113
|TALIPARAMBA
|114
|TANUR
|115
|TARUR (SC)
|116
|THALASSERY
|117
|THAVANUR
|Adv V S Joy
|Congress
|118
|THIRUVALLA
|119
|THIRUVAMBADI
|C K Kasim
|IUML
|120
|THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
|C P John
|CMPKSC
|121
|THODUPUZHA
|122
|THRIKKAKARA
|Uma Thomas
|Congress
|123
|THRIPUNITHURA
|124
|THRISSUR
|Rajan J Pallan
|Congress
|125
|THRITHALA
|126
|TIRUR
|127
|TIRURANGADI
|128
|TRIKARIPUR
|129
|UDMA
|130
|UDUMBANCHOLA
|Adv Senapathy Venu
|Congress
|131
|VADAKARA
|K K Rema
|RMPOI
|132
|VAIKOM (SC)
|133
|VALLIKKUNNU
|134
|VAMANAPURAM
|Muhammed Sudheersha S
|Congress
|135
|VARKALA
|136
|VATTIYOORKAVU
|137
|VENGARA
|138
|VYPEN
|Tony Chammany
|Congress
|139
|WADAKKANCHERY
|140
|WANDOOR (SC)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.