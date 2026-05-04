Kerala Assembly Election 2026 result: Here's a full list of constituency-wise winners

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2026: Counting of votes for Kerala's 140 Assembly seats is currently underway, with early trends indicating a lead for Congress-led UDF.

Swati Gandhi
Published4 May 2026, 03:18 PM IST
A file image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
A file image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan(PTI)

Kerala Assembly election results 2026: The counting of votes is currently underway for Kerala's 140 Assembly constituencies, which voted in a single phase on April 9. As of 2:30 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Indian National Congress is leading on 53 seats, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Communist Party of India (Marxist) trailing behind on 22 seats.

While the CPI (M) is trailing, Pinarayi Vijayan has been leading with at least 1,500 votes in Dharmadom. The total voter turnout for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 was 79.63 per cent, according to the official figures.

Exit polls predicted UDF's return to the state, which lost power in Kerala in 2016. The state's majority mark is 71 seats. The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been ruling the state for the last two terms.

Here's a full list of constituency-wise winners:

The full list will be updated once the winners are declared for all constituencies

S. NoConstituency NameWinnersParty
1ADOOR (SC)
2ALAPPUZHA
3ALATHUR
4ALUVA
5AMBALAPUZHA
6ANGAMALY
7ARANMULA
8AROOR
9ARUVIKKARA
10ATTINGAL (SC)
11AZHIKODE
12BALUSSERI (SC)V T SoorajCongress
13BEYPORE
14CHADAYAMANGALAM
15CHALAKKUDY
16CHANGANASSERYVinu Job KuzhimannilKEC
17CHATHANNUR
18CHAVARAShibu Baby JohnRSP
19CHELAKKARA (SC)
20CHENGANNUR
21CHERTHALA
22CHIRAYINKEEZHU (SC)
23CHITTUR
24DEVIKULAM (SC)
25DHARMADAM
26ELATHURAdv Vidya BalakrishnanCongress
27ERANAD
28ERANAKULAMT J VinodCongress
29ERAVIPURAMAdv Vishnu MohanRSP
30ETTUMANOORNattakom SureshCongress
31GURUVAYOOR
32HARIPADRamesh ChennithalaCongress
33IDUKKIRoy K PauloseCongress
34IRIKKUR
35IRINJALAKKUDAAdv Thomas UnniyadanKEC
36KADUTHURUTHYAdv Mons JoesphKEC
37KAIPAMANGALAMK K ValsarajCPI
38KALAMASSERY
39KALLIASSERI
40KALPETTA
41KANHANGAD
42KANJIRAPPALLY
43KANNUR
44KARUNAGAPPALLYC R MaheshCongress
45KASARAGODKallatra MahinIUML
46KATTAKKADA
47KAYAMKULAM
48KAZHAKKOOTTAM
49KOCHI
50KODUNGALLURAdv O JaneeshCongress
51KODUVALLYP K FirosIUML
52KOLLAMAdv Bindhu KrishnaCongress
53KONDOTTY
54KONGAD (SC)
55KONNI
56KOTHAMANGALAMShibu TheckumpuramKEC
57KOTTAKKAL
58KOTTARAKKARA
59KOTTAYAM
60KOVALAM
61KOZHIKODE NORTH
62KOZHIKODE SOUTHAdv Fyzal BabuIUML
63KUNDARA
64KUNNAMANGALAMM A Razak MasterIUML
65KUNNAMKULAM
66KUNNATHUNAD (SC)
67KUNNATHUR (SC)Ullas KovurRSP
68KUTHUPARAMBA
69KUTTANAD
70KUTTIADIParakkal AbdullaIUML
71MALAMPUZHA
72MALAPPURAM
73MANALUR
74MANANTHAVADY (ST)
75MANJERI
76MANJESHWAR
77MANKADA
78MANNARKADAdv N SamsudheenIUML
79MATTANNUR
80MAVELIKARA (SC)
81MUVATTUPUZHADr Mathew KuzhalnadanCongress
82NADAPURAM
83NATTIKA (SC)GeethagopiCPI
84NEDUMANGAD
85NEMOM
86NENMARA
87NEYYATTINKARAN ShakthanCongress
88NILAMBURAryadan ShoukathCongress
89OLLUR
90OTTAPALAM
91PALA
92PALAKKAD
93PARASSALA
94PARAVUR
95PATHANAPURAM
96PATTAMBIMuhammed MuhassinCPI
97PAYYANNURV KunhikrishnanIND
98PEERUMADEAdv Cyriac ThomasCongress
99PERAMBRA
100PERAVOOR
101PERINTHALMANNA
102PERUMBAVOORManoj MoothedanCongress
103PIRAVOMAnoop JacobKEC (J)
104PONNANI
105POONJAR
106PUNALURC AjayaprasadCPI
107PUTHUKKAD
108PUTHUPPALLYAdv Chandy OommenCongress
109QUILANDY
110RANNI
111SHORNUR
112SULTHANBATHERY (ST)I C BalakrishnanCongress
113TALIPARAMBA
114TANUR
115TARUR (SC)
116THALASSERY
117THAVANURAdv V S JoyCongress
118THIRUVALLA
119THIRUVAMBADIC K KasimIUML
120THIRUVANANTHAPURAMC P JohnCMPKSC
121THODUPUZHA
122THRIKKAKARAUma ThomasCongress
123THRIPUNITHURA
124THRISSURRajan J PallanCongress
125THRITHALA
126TIRUR
127TIRURANGADI
128TRIKARIPUR
129UDMA
130UDUMBANCHOLAAdv Senapathy VenuCongress
131VADAKARAK K RemaRMPOI
132VAIKOM (SC)
133VALLIKKUNNU
134VAMANAPURAMMuhammed Sudheersha SCongress
135VARKALA
136VATTIYOORKAVU
137VENGARA
138VYPENTony ChammanyCongress
139WADAKKANCHERY
140WANDOOR (SC)

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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