Kerala Election Results 2026: Congress workers celebrate at Indira Bhavan as UDF crosses 100‑seat mark | Watch video

Kerala Election Results 2026: Indira Bhavan transformed into a scene of pure jubilation on Monday as Congress-led UDF supporters celebrated early results from the Kerala Assembly elections, signalling a powerful return to governance in the state after a decade.

A massive wave of excited workers swarmed the KPCC headquarters, chanting slogans and sharing sweets as they monitored large screens. The atmosphere shifted from hopeful to electric as the UDF surpassed the 71-seat threshold and eventually accelerated past the 100-seat milestone in the 140-member House.

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The festivities reached a fever pitch once the tally hit triple digits. Supporters erupted in cheers, embraced colleagues and set off firecrackers. Party banners waved throughout the grounds, framed by towering displays of political figures, as the celebrations showed no signs of fading.

Top officials were met with intense enthusiasm upon their arrival. A roaring audience welcomed Ramesh Chennithala, and K C Venugopal entered the building flanked by rhythmic drumming and chants. In multiple instances, overwhelmed workers hoisted their leaders into the air to celebrate the hard-won victory.

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The most significant ovation was saved for V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition. His bold forecast of a 100-seat victory seemed to be coming true in real time. Though fans tried to lift him in triumph, Satheesan remained modest, greeting the crowd with a traditional folded-hand gesture. Other prominent figures, including Shashi Tharoor and K Sudhakaran, also arrived to join the victory rally.

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The UDF’s rise coincided with a difficult morning for the CPI(M)-led LDF. Early data suggested a major blow for the incumbents, with 14 cabinet ministers trailing in their seats. This list included high-profile names such as Veena George, M B Rajesh, P Rajeev, and V Sivankutty, among others like R Bindhu and Roshy Augustine.

Current tallies place the UDF ahead in nearly 100 segments, leaving the LDF ahead in just over 39, while the BJP-led NDA leads in a single constituency. For the UDF faithful, Indira Bhavan became a carnival, marking the end of a decade-long wait for a political resurgence.

Ramesh Chennithala wins from Haripad Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala secured a victory by a margin of more than 23,000 votes over his closest CPI opponent in the Haripad Assembly constituency following the completion of 15 rounds of counting, according to official EC statistics.

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Figures published on the Election Commission (EC) portal, after all 15 rounds of EVM tabulation were finalized, indicated that Chennithala garnered 68,184 votes, accounting for 47.08% of the total ballots cast in the region.

The veteran Congress figure achieved a winning gap of 23,377 votes against his primary competitor, T T Jismon of the CPI. Chennithala is currently considered a leading contender for the position of Kerala Chief Minister.

By comparison, in 2021, Chennithala collected 72,768 total votes (representing 48.31% of the turnout) and won by a margin of 13,666 votes, per EC records. In 2016, he received 75,666 votes (51.05% ) and maintained a lead of 18,605 votes, based on EC data.