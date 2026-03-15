Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: CPI(M) releases list of 81 candidates, CM Vijayan to seek mandate from Dharmadam

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, on Sunday, released the list of 81 candidates, including six party-backed independents, who would contest in the 9 April state assembly elections.

While Kerala CM Vijayan will seek his mandate from his sitting seat Dharmadam assembly segment in northern Kannur district, senior leader and former health minister K K Shailaja will try her luck from Peravoor constituency in Kannur.

Ten of Vijayan's cabinet colleagues will also contest in the state assembly election, the ruling CPI(M) said on Sunday.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 date The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Sunday, announced the dates for assembly polls in four states – including Kerala – and a Union Territory.

In Kerala, the elections would be held in a single phase on 9 April – with the counting scheduled to take place on 4 May.

The CPI(M)-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term this time.