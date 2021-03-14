BJP will be contesting 115 seats in Kerala and Metro man E Sreedharan will contest from the Palakkad Assembly constituency, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday while declaring the party candidates for the upcoming polls in the state, as per ANI.

Singh said: In Kerala, BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for 4 parties. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies - from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta

Dr E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad Assembly constituency. Former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat in Kerala elections, he further added.

KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally Assembly seat. Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur. Dr Abdul Salam will be contesting from Tirur seat. Former DGP Jacob Thomas will contest from Irinjalakuda: Singh also said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders are taking part in the party's Central Election Committee meeting at the party headquarters to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, ANI report said.

Besides the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda are present at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from the respective states.

BJP releases a list of 112 candidates for Kerala Assembly elections; MP KJ Alphons to contest from Kanirapally (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sHPDOJ2Ysd — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

Sreedharan joined the BJP last month in Malappuram during the party's Vijaya Yatra.

He had announced his decision on 18 February and said: "If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC."

The Metroman joining the party has given a boost to the saffron front for making huge electoral inroads in Kerala, one of the toughest political terrains for the party. The BJP in Kerala hopes Sreedharan's entry will boost the party's vote share especially by winning the support of the middle class.

Voting for five assembly elections to these four states and one Union Territory will be held between 27 March and 29 April, the EC has said.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala will vote in a single round on 6 April. Puducherry will also vote on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies)

