Kerala Election Results 2026: BJP wins Chathannoor, Nemom and Kazhakoottam, party's best tally in the state

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates BP Gopakumar, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan won from Chathannoor, Nemom and Kazhakoottam seats, respectively, in Kerala assembly elections this year.

According to the Election Commission website, Gopakumar received 51,923 votes and won by a margin of 4,398, while V Muraleedharan secured 46,564 votes and won by a margin of 428. Chandrasekhar garnered 57,192 votes and won by a margin of 4,978.

The BJP won three seats in the Kerala assembly elections.

What did Chandrasekhar say? Earlier, Chandrasekhar told reporters at the party headquarters that "this was an anti-CPI(M) election" as the citizens of the state were "fed up with their corruption and alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala" temple. While recalling that the Congress and CPI(M) had claimed that the BJP would not get even one seat, he mentioned that the party-led NDA has two MLAs in the state, from Nemom and Chathannoor constituencies.

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"Today, people of Nemom and Chathanoor have given a clear reply to the Congress and CPI(M). There will be two MLAs from BJP-NDA," PTI quoted him as saying. Chandrasekhar was speaking before BJP candidate V Muraleedharan's win in Kazhakootam constituency by a margin of 428 votes.

Chandrasekhar said that the party received support from all sections. "We saw the local body elections when the people of Thiruvananthapuram gave the NDA the mandate to govern the municipal corporation. In this election, there was a strong anti-incumbency against the CPM. We have put forth a vision of PM for development and opportunities for all," he stated, according to ANI.

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Kerala assembly elections Known for its pattern of alternating governments, early trends indicated that the alliance led by the Indian National Congress (INC) was ahead of the coalition headed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), raising the possibility of its first victory since 2016.

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan election result LIVE: Kerala CM wins by over 19000 votes

The voting for the Kerala assembly elections took place on 9 April.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismissed speculation about himself as a chief ministerial candidate, saying he would continue in his role as a Member of Parliament in Delhi and emphasising that there was no shortage of capable leaders for the party’s high command to consider, as per ANI. He noted that the final decision on leadership would be made by the central leadership in due course.

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Tharoor also observed that while anti-incumbency had some impact, voters appeared to respond positively to the UDF’s message of change and development.

What happened in 2021 Kerala assembly elections? In the 2021 Kerala assembly elections, the LDF further consolidated its position, increasing its tally to 99 seats and securing a rare consecutive term for Vijayan. The CPI(M) improved its performance to 62 seats, while the CPI won 17. The UDF saw its strength decline to 41 seats, with Congress taking 21 and the IUML 15. Despite a broad contest, the BJP was unable to win any seats in that election.

What happened in 2016 Kerala assembly elections? In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, the LDF, led by Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI (Marxist), secured a decisive mandate with 91 seats. Of these, 58 were won by the CPI(M) and 19 by the Communist Party of India. The UDF, headed by the INC, finished with 47 seats, including 22 for Congress and 18 for the Indian Union Muslim League. Meanwhile, the BJP opened its account in the state by winning a single seat.

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