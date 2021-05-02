The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala is all set to retain power as it is leading at least in 94 of the 140 assembly seats as counting is still in progress.

As per the Election Commission figures, the LDF is ahead in 85 seats, while the opposition Congress-headed UDF is leading in 44segments and the BJP-NDA, in three constituencies. The Left front is far ahead of its rivals in 10 of the 14 districts as per the latest figures.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is ahead over his nearest rival by over 13,000 votes in Dharmadam constituency in Kannur. At least four of his cabinet colleagues, including T P Ramakrishnan (Perambra), M M Mani (Udumbanchola), K Krishnankutty (Chittur) and Kadannappally Ramachandran (Kannur) have alreadyensured their victory, but the EC is yet to announce it officially.

The party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a video message on Sunday thanked the state's electorate for showing confidence in the party and vowed that the Left party will continue to fight the challenges faced by people.

(With inputs from PTI)





