Kerala election results: Ruling LDF heading for a historic win

Kerala election results: Ruling LDF heading for a historic win1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is ahead over his nearest rival by over 13,000 votes in Dharmadam constituency in Kannur.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala is all set to retain power as it is leading at least in 94 of the 140 assembly seats as counting is still in progress.
The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala is all set to retain power as it is leading at least in 94 of the 140 assembly seats as counting is still in progress.
As per the Election Commission figures, the LDF is ahead in 85 seats, while the opposition Congress-headed UDF is leading in 44segments and the BJP-NDA, in three constituencies. The Left front is far ahead of its rivals in 10 of the 14 districts as per the latest figures.
As per the Election Commission figures, the LDF is ahead in 85 seats, while the opposition Congress-headed UDF is leading in 44segments and the BJP-NDA, in three constituencies. The Left front is far ahead of its rivals in 10 of the 14 districts as per the latest figures.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is ahead over his nearest rival by over 13,000 votes in Dharmadam constituency in Kannur. At least four of his cabinet colleagues, including T P Ramakrishnan (Perambra), M M Mani (Udumbanchola), K Krishnankutty (Chittur) and Kadannappally Ramachandran (Kannur) have alreadyensured their victory, but the EC is yet to announce it officially.
The party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a video message on Sunday thanked the state's electorate for showing confidence in the party and vowed that the Left party will continue to fight the challenges faced by people.
(With inputs from PTI)
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.