Kerala Elections 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan vs Shashi Tharoor — who is top choice for CM? New survey reveals

As the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 are around the corner, a new pre-poll survey revealed who the public wants as the next Chief Minister of Kerala. It's not the CPI(M) leader and two-time CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

A State Vote Vibe survey released on March 7 showed that Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan was the top choice for the Kerala CM post, with around 25 percent of responders voting in his favour.

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Pinarayi Vijayan, the current chief minister of Kerala, emerged as the second-best choice. As many as 21 percent of those surveys chose him for the Kerala CM post.

Only 9.2 percent of those surveyed chose Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, placing him in fifth position on the 'next CM' choice list — below BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who received 10 percent of the votes polled in the survey.

Kerala Elections 2026 — full schedule The Election Commission announced on Sunday, March 15 dates for the elections in five states and Union Territory.

The election in Kerala will be held in one phase. The voting will take place on April 9, and the results will be announced on May 4.

Credit: Election Commission of India

The Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF are the prime contenders in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.

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While the CPI(M)-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term this time, the BJP, which could not win any seat in the last assembly polls in Kerala, is hoping to gain some ground this time.

What else the survey revealed? 1. Who's popular among males? As per the survey, 23 percent males chose Pinarayi Vijayan as their CM choice, while 28 percent chose VD Satheesan and seven percent chose Tharoor.

2. Who's popular among women? Among women, 21 percent chose Pinarayi Vijayan 23 percent chose VD Satheesan and 12 percent chose Tharoor.

3. Community-wise popularity: The survey showed that Pinarayi Vijayan was popular among the Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class categories, whileVD Satheesan was most preferred by the Muslim and Christian communities.

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4. Corruption: The majority of 34 percent of those polled believed the allegations of corruption, misgovernance and financial extravagance against the LDF government to be 'very true'.

5. Welfare schemes: 44.5 percent expressed satisfaction with the LDF government's welfare schemes.

Why might VD Satheesan be leading? Several reports suggested anti-incumbency against Pinarayi Vijayan's government in Kerala. However, the Kerala Chief Minister exuded confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will win more seats in the upcoming state elections than in 2021.

"There is no anti incumbency in the state. Travel anywhere in the state and tell me if there is anti incumbency. People have good views of the government and our policy. They have a strong view that only we can take the state forward. In 2026, we will more seats than in 2021," Vijayan said at the NDTV Keralam Power Play summit.

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What happened in 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections? In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the LDF retained power, winning 99 of the 140 seats, while the UDF secured 41. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has no representation in the outgoing Assembly.

Also Read | In Kerala, PM Modi thanks Gulf nations for taking care of Indians

Pinarayi Vijayan has been the Chief Minister of Kerala since May 25, 2016. He held the post twice — the first time from May 25, 2016 to May 5, 2021. He was appointed as the CM again on May 20, 2021.

Vijayan won the 2021 Kerala Assembly poll from Dharamadam seat with 59.61 percent vote share, defeating the Congress' C Raghunathan.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in