Kerala Exit Polls 2026: Congress set for comeback, to oust Pinarayi Vijayan after 10 years in power | Poll of Polls

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to return to power in Kerala, with almost all exit polls giving an edge to the UDF in the 2026 assembly polls. Axis My India predicted 78-90 seats for the UDF and 49-62 seats for the LDF. Meanwhile, MATRIZE said UDF may win 70-75 seats, beating the LDF in a closely fought election.

Warning: Exit polls are not the final results. The exit poll results may vary from the Election Commission's official results, which will be released on May 4, 2026.

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Understanding majority mark and key coalitions The Kerala Assembly has 140 seats. A political party or coalition needs to win 71 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark, to form a government in the state.

All the exit polls released on Wednesday, April 29, showed a massive win for the Congress-led UDF in Kerala. From Axis My India to MATRIZE to P-Marq, many of them predicted more than 70-71 seats for the Congress's UDF in a major turnaround.

UDF: CONG, IUML, KEC, RSP, KC (J), CMP, RMPI, IND (Support by UDF)

LDF: CPIM, CPI, KEC (M), NCP(SP), RJD, ISJD, INL, KEC (B), RSPL, CONG (S), IND (Support by LDF)

NDA: BJP, BDJS, TTP, IND (Support by NDA)

Others: BSP, AAP, SDPI, SUCI (C), Small Parties & Independents

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Congress to end Pinarayi Vijayan's 10 year rule? Poll of Polls The Poll of Polls predicted 78 seats — seven more than the majority mark needed to form the state government — for the UDF, and 64 seats for the ruling LDF.

Kerala Assembly Election: Needed 71 seats to form govt Axis My India MATRIZE P-Marq Peoples Pulse Poll of Polls LDF 49-62 60-65 62-89 55-65 64 UDF 78-90 70-75 71-79 75-85 78 NDA 0-3 3-5 1-4 0-3 3 OTH 0 2-4 0-3 -

Pinarayi Vijayan has been in power in Kerala since May 25, 2016. He served as the 12th Chief Minister of Kerala and is the longest-serving secretary of the Kerala State Committee of the CPI.

If exit polls come true, Vijayan's LDF will likely be ousted by Congress' UDF. The Congress last held power in the state under the leadership of then CM Oommen Chandy from 2011 to 2016.

Axis My India's prediction in detail Pradeep Gupta's agency predicted a clear victory for the UDF, giving the Congress' coalition 78-90 seats of 140 seats in the Kerala Assembly. It predicted 49-62 seats for the LDF and 0-3 seats for the BJP-led NDA.

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Axis My India predicted 44 per cent vote share for the UDF, 39 per cent for the LDF and 14 per cent for the NDA.

> Region-wise seat share:

Kochi (29): 22-26 seats for UDF; 3-7 seats for LDF

Malabar (63 seats): 36-38 seats for UDF; 25-27 seats for LDF

Travancore (48): 25-29 seats for UDF; 18-22 seats for LDF

> Who is the top CM choice for Kerala?

Although the LDF is likely to lose power in the state, as per the exit polls, Pinarayi Vijayan remains the top choice for the Chief Minister's post, followed by VD Satheesan with 21 per cent voting in favour of him.