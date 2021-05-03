Kerala: LDF rides on CM’s popularity to keep its fortress intact

In the past five years, Kerala faced two consecutive floods (2018 and 2019) and then the covid outbreak, but Vijayan was the person to go to when it came to assurances that the government was with the masses at their time of suffering. The government loosened its purse strings and ensured free food and delivered welfare schemes on time to gain people’s trust. Its handling of the pandemic also went down well with the voters, said senior journalist N.K. Raveendran.