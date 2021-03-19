Kannur assembly polls: C Raghunath filed his nomination as Congress candidate to contest in Dharmadam against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Though earlier, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was planning to support the mother of Walayar siblings who is fighting the polls as an independent candidate.

C Raghunath is Kannur District Congress Committee secretary and the nomination was filed before the official announcement by the party.

Meanwhile, the mother of Walayar siblings also filed her nomination papers on Thursday to fight against Kerala Chief Minister.

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

On 15 March, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the assembly polls from the Dharmadam constituency, filed his nomination papers. In a tweet, Vijayan had said, "Submitted my nomination as Dharmadam's LDF candidate. Development and welfare projects implemented over the last 5 years need to be strengthened further. We will stand with the people to ensure a prosperous Kerala. People wholeheartedly say #LDFforSure and we are confident."

This is the second time Vijayan is trying his luck from Dharmadam. Vijayan who faced the last assembly polls in 2016 from Dharmadam won with a huge majority of 36,905 votes against his rival Mambaram Divakaran of Congress.

Earlier, Vijayan was elected to the Kerala Assembly in 1970, 1977 and 1991 from Kuthuparamba while in 1996 he was elected from Payyanur.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via