Kerala polls: Congress fields C Raghunath against Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadam

On 15 March, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the assembly polls from the Dharmadam constituency, filed his nomination papers. In a tweet, Vijayan had said, "Submitted my nomination as Dharmadam's LDF candidate. Development and welfare projects implemented over the last 5 years need to be strengthened further. We will stand with the people to ensure a prosperous Kerala. People wholeheartedly say #LDFforSure and we are confident."