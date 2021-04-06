In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94% while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68% till 5 pm, the Election Commission said
NEW DELHI :
The voter turnout in the Kerala assembly polls was 69.95%, 63.47% in Tamil Nadu and 77.90% in Puducherry till 5 pm, the Election Commission said Tuesday.
In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94% while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68% till 5 pm, the Commission said in a statement.