OPEN APP
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >Kerala registers 69.95% turnout till 5 pm, 63.47% in Tamil Nadu: EC

NEW DELHI : The voter turnout in the Kerala assembly polls was 69.95%, 63.47% in Tamil Nadu and 77.90% in Puducherry till 5 pm, the Election Commission said Tuesday.

In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94% while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68% till 5 pm, the Commission said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Polling was held "peacefully", the EC said.

Voting was held in 1.5 lakh polling stations across 475 assembly constituencies in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry on Tuesday.

During the ongoing elections till this phase, a record seizure of 947.98 crore has been made from the four states and Puducherry as on April 6 .

The seizure figure, which includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies, is more than 4.198 times higher than the total combined seizure of 225.77 crore in the 2016 assembly polls.

The Commission has been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout