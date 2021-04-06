Subscribe
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >Kerala registers 69.95% turnout till 5 pm, 63.47% in Tamil Nadu: EC

Kerala registers 69.95% turnout till 5 pm, 63.47% in Tamil Nadu: EC

Voters show their ink marked finger at a polling booth, after casting their vote during the Kerala Assembly Election, in Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read . 07:31 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : The voter turnout in the Kerala assembly polls was 69.95%, 63.47% in Tamil Nadu and 77.90% in Puducherry till 5 pm, the Election Commission said Tuesday.

In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94% while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68% till 5 pm, the Commission said in a statement.

Polling was held "peacefully", the EC said.

Voting was held in 1.5 lakh polling stations across 475 assembly constituencies in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry on Tuesday.

During the ongoing elections till this phase, a record seizure of 947.98 crore has been made from the four states and Puducherry as on April 6 .

The seizure figure, which includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies, is more than 4.198 times higher than the total combined seizure of 225.77 crore in the 2016 assembly polls.

The Commission has been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies.

