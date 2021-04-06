This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kerala registers 69.95% turnout till 5 pm, 63.47% in Tamil Nadu: EC
1 min read.07:31 PM ISTPTI
In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94% while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68% till 5 pm, the Election Commission said
NEW DELHI :
The voter turnout in the Kerala assembly polls was 69.95%, 63.47% in Tamil Nadu and 77.90% in Puducherry till 5 pm, the Election Commission said Tuesday.
In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94% while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68% till 5 pm, the Commission said in a statement.
