Kerala Exit Poll Result 2021 LIVE Updates: LDF to win again, predict exit polls2 min read . 07:53 PM IST
Kerala Exit Poll 2021: In the 2016 assembly election, the LDF had won the election bagging around two-third of the total seats in the assembly.
Kerala Exit Poll 2021: The exit polls for Kerala Assembly elections have been out on Thursday. According to the Republic-CNX exit poll the LDF is predicted to win anywhere between 72-80 seats. Whereas the Congress-UDF alliance might win between 58-64 seats. The CNX poll has projected that the NDA alliance will win around 1-5 seats.
Kerala is among the five states and union territories that went to the poll in March and April, this year. Polling in Kerala happened on April 6 to elect 140 members to the 15th legislative assembly to the state. In Kerala, there is a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Kerala Exit Poll 2021 Live Updates:
