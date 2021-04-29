Kerala Exit Poll 2021: In the 2016 assembly election, the LDF had won the election bagging around two-third of the total seats in the assembly.

Kerala Exit Poll 2021: The exit polls for Kerala Assembly elections have been out on Thursday. According to the Republic-CNX exit poll the LDF is predicted to win anywhere between 72-80 seats. Whereas the Congress-UDF alliance might win between 58-64 seats. The CNX poll has projected that the NDA alliance will win around 1-5 seats.

Axis My India has also projected LDF's victory in the 2021 Kerala assembly polls. According to Axis My India predictions, the CPI(M)-led LDF alliance might win around 104-120 seats. The Congress-UDF might bag only 20-36 seats. The Axis My India has predicted 0-2 seats for the NDA alliance.

In the 2016 assembly election, the LDF had won the election bagging around two-third of the total seats in the assembly. Whereas the Congress-UDF won 47 seats, and the BJP bagged only one seat. The remaining seat was won by an independent, PC George, who later formed the party Kerala Janapaksham (Secular).

This year, LDF leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking another term in office. The Congress-UDF is also hoping to regain power. And, the BJP, which might not win a significant number of seats but it may play a big role in deciding the winner by acting as a spoiler. Around 75.38 per cent of the total 2.74 crore, voters have cast votes in the Kerala Legislative polls 2021.