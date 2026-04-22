Kharge's ‘terrorist’ jibe at PM, Vijay’s ‘disruptive’ push end Tamil Nadu, West Bengal phase 1 campaign; voting tomorrow

Assembly Elections 2026: The high-octane campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly election ended on 20 April. All political parties gave a strong push to their campaign on the last day for 152 seats, where voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly election on Thursday.

The polling will determine the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates. The poll battle saw sharp exchanges in the largely considered bipolar contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress and CPI-M, who had allied in the last assembly polls, are fighting separately.

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In the high-pitched campaign, the BJP repeatedly raised the issues of infiltrators, law and order, and fear among sections of voters. In response, the Trinamool Congress sought to portray the BJP as "anti-Bengali". The BJP has also promised to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implement the recommendations of the seventh pay commission and has made promises for women, youth, and farmers. Other parties also made a slew of promises.

Prominent Trinamool Congress candidates in the fray on Thursday include Goutam Deb from Siliguri, Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port area, and Pabitra Kar from Nandigram. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from his stronghold Nandigram, where he defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the last election. Key BJP faces in the first phase also include Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from Mathabhanga (SC) and former state president Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar

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Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting from Baharampur, Mausam Noor from Malatipur, and Mrinmoy Sarkar from Alipurduars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several rallies in the state to shore up the BJP's campaign and expressed confidence that the party would get a majority in the assembly polls. Home Minister Shah also addressed rallies in Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, targeting Mamata Banerjee's administration over issues of infiltration, law and order, corruption, and women's safety.

In his last rally in Chandipur, West Medinipur, Shah said the Trinamool Congress government is on its way out. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also launched strong attacks on the BJP. Mamata Banerjee also attacked the Centre over the "large presence" of paramilitary forces.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned during the first phase of polls in the state. Trinamool Congress has been in power in Bengal for the past 15 years.

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Campaign ends in Tamil Nadu too The curtains fell on the high-decibel campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections on Tuesday evening. As the state's 234 constituencies prepare for polling on April 23, the final hours of canvassing were dominated by a vitriolic clash between the Congress and the BJP following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | West Bengal Elections: 7 key candidates to watch in first phase of voting

Addressing a rally in support of the DMK-led alliance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a national firestorm by initially referring to Prime Minister Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality."

Facing immediate backlash from the NDA camp, Kharge later issued a clarification, while maintaining his aggressive stance.

"He [PM Modi] is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist in the literal sense... What I mean is that Modi always threatens. The ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take everything into his hands."

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The BJP and its ally, the AIADMK, seized on the remark, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal retaliating by calling the DMK-Congress leadership "anti-India and anti-Tamil Nadu."

The final day of campaigning saw the three main protagonists of this election present vastly different visions for the state's future.

MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin bet on continuity. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin predicted a "sweeping victory" from his Chepauk-Triplicane stronghold. He dismissed the opposition as a "slave alliance" and asserted that the DMK's governance has made Chennai an impregnable fortress.

Chief Minister MK Stalin continued his aggressive outreach through roadshows and public interactions, asserting strong grassroots support. "Chennai has always been the fortress of DMK," he said, projecting confidence in retaining power.

Edappadi K Palaniswami pushed for change. The AIADMK leader framed the 23 April vote as the "battle to save Tamil Nadu." EPS slammed the ruling party over rising debt and a "deteriorating" law and order situation, specifically alleging that women's safety has been compromised under the DMK regime.

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Vijay's disruptive final push In a disruptive final push, actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), urged voters to discard both Dravidian giants. Pitching his "Whistle" symbol, Vijay alleged an "underground deal" between the DMK and BJP, promising a complete systemic overhaul.

"Our political enemy is DMK and policy enemy is BJP... You can trust your Vijay 100 per cent," he told supporters. Vijay accused the ruling government of failing to deliver on promises.

As the 6:00 PM deadline passed, the "silence period" began across the state on Tuesday evening. The administration has shifted into high gear to enforce the Model Code of Conduct.

With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA fighting for a comeback, and Vijay's TVK acting as the wildcard, Tamil Nadu's 6.2 crore voters will deliver their mandate on Thursday, 23 April.

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He [PM Modi] is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist in the literal sense... What I mean is that Modi always threatens.

Vote counting is scheduled for 4 May 2026.