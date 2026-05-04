Kolathur Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins! MK Stalin vs AIADMK vs TVK in triangular battle

Kolathur Election Result 2026 LIVE: DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, a constituency created after the 2011 delimitation. The 73-year-old leader has won from Kolathur three times. Earlier, he contested from the Thousand Lights constituency between 1984 and 2006, where he was elected six times.

Kolathur had 238 polling stations.

Where is Kolathur located?

Chennai has some of the oldest constituencies in the state, dating back to 1952, though many were redrawn after the 2011 delimitation exercise. In the 2026 elections, four constituencies—Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Mylapore, and Perambur—are drawing particular attention.

Located in the Chennai district and part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, Kolathur (constituency number 13) carries symbolic significance as a reflection of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s political strength and governance. Created after delimitation in 2008, it has been represented solely by Stalin since 2011. The area is also known for its prominent ornamental fish market, where over 10 lakh ornamental fish are sold daily, earning it the nickname “fish bowl of Chennai.”

Who are the main contenders?

MK Stalin of the DMK is contesting against VS Babu of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), P. Santhana Krishnan of the AIADMK, and Soundara Pandian Louther Seth of the NTK (Newtrends Kumar).

The involvement of TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has made the contest more competitive by trying to break existing vote patterns, while the AIADMK is aiming to recover its earlier support base and regain political ground.

A look at 2021 election results

Stalin’s past performance in Kolathur has been strong. In 2021, he won with 105,522 votes (61.4%), defeating AIADMK’s Aadi Rajaram by a margin of 70,384 votes, with turnout at 64.63% from 268,296 registered voters.

In 2016, he also secured a decisive victory with 91,303 votes (55.4%), defeating JCD Prabhakar of the AIADMK by 37,730 votes, with 64.26% turnout from 261,913 electors. These consistent wins have made Kolathur a firm DMK stronghold under Stalin.

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