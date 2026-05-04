Kolathur Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins! MK Stalin vs AIADMK vs TVK in triangular battle

Kolathur Election Result 2026 LIVE: DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, a constituency created after the 2011 delimitation. The 73-year-old leader has won from Kolathur three times. Earlier, he contested from the Thousand Lights constituency between 1984 and 2006, where he was elected six times.
Kolathur had 238 polling stations.
Chennai has some of the oldest constituencies in the state, dating back to 1952, though many were redrawn after the 2011 delimitation exercise. In the 2026 elections, four constituencies—Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Mylapore, and Perambur—are drawing particular attention.
Located in the Chennai district and part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, Kolathur (constituency number 13) carries symbolic significance as a reflection of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s political strength and governance. Created after delimitation in 2008, it has been represented solely by Stalin since 2011. The area is also known for its prominent ornamental fish market, where over 10 lakh ornamental fish are sold daily, earning it the nickname “fish bowl of Chennai.”
MK Stalin of the DMK is contesting against VS Babu of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), P. Santhana Krishnan of the AIADMK, and Soundara Pandian Louther Seth of the NTK (Newtrends Kumar).
The involvement of TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has made the contest more competitive by trying to break existing vote patterns, while the AIADMK is aiming to recover its earlier support base and regain political ground.
Stalin’s past performance in Kolathur has been strong. In 2021, he won with 105,522 votes (61.4%), defeating AIADMK’s Aadi Rajaram by a margin of 70,384 votes, with turnout at 64.63% from 268,296 registered voters.
In 2016, he also secured a decisive victory with 91,303 votes (55.4%), defeating JCD Prabhakar of the AIADMK by 37,730 votes, with 64.26% turnout from 261,913 electors. These consistent wins have made Kolathur a firm DMK stronghold under Stalin.
Get Kolathur Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates here on Mint!
As votes for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 will be counted on May 4 across the state, the EC on Saturday said a three-tier security system will be in place at counting centres.
Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, in a statement, said that the first tier-a security perimeter extending 100 metres around each counting centre-has been established.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Vivekananda Medical College in Salem, where votes for key Assembly constituencies will be counted.
The entire campus has been converted into a high-security zone with a three-tier security system in place. A large number of personnel from the Salem Police, along with armed police units, have been deployed to ensure that the counting process is conducted smoothly and peacefully.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will display seat-wise results on its official website at results.eci.gov.in.
Counting of votes for all 234 Assembly constituencies of the state began at 8 AM today.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Vivekananda Medical College, where votes for key Assembly constituencies are being counted today.
Despite the challenge, Stalin's electoral track record in Kolathur remains formidable. In 2021, he secured a massive 1,05,522 votes (61.4%), defeating AIADMK's Aadi Rajaram by a staggering margin of 70,384 votes. The election saw a voter turnout of 64.63% out of 2,68,296 electors.
His 2016 victory was equally decisive, with 91,303 votes (55.4%), beating JCD Prabhakar of the AIADMK by 37,730 votes, in an election that recorded a 64.26% turnout from 2,61,913 voters. These consistent wins have cemented Kolathur as a DMK stronghold under Stalin's leadership. (PTI)
Women voters outnumbered their male counterparts in exercising their franchise on April 23, with over 2.52 crore women-constituting nearly 86.2 per cent of the total female electorate in Tamil Nadu-enthusiastically casting their votes.
The male electorate that voted accounted for 2.35 crore, which was 83.96 per cent of the total male electorate in the state.
The stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections across four key states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, with counting set to begin at 8:00 am on Monday.
Heavy three-layer security was deployed early morning on Monday to prepare for the vote count of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Dozens of security personnel were deployed at the gate of the college, with barricades in place as officials checked every vehicle coming in.
Loyola College is one of the counting centers that houses the EVMs for counting nearly 4.8 crore large votes polled. Queen Mary's College and Anna University are also some of the other counting centres set up for today. (ANI)
Stalin has intensified grassroots outreach. From travelling in the Chennai Metro and interacting with commuters to engaging with residents during morning walks in towns like Sirkazhi, his campaign reflects a direct-connect strategy.
Campaign events across Pudukkottai, Paramakudi, and Tiruvannamalai have drawn significant crowds, reinforcing his claim of widespread public support.
Stalin has even projected a sweeping victory for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), claiming it could win all 234 constituencies in the state. (PTI)
Despite the challenge, Stalin's electoral track record in Kolathur remains formidable. In 2021, he secured a massive 1,05,522 votes (61.4%), defeating AIADMK's Aadi Rajaram by a staggering margin of 70,384 votes. The election saw a voter turnout of 64.63% out of 2,68,296 electors.
His 2016 victory was equally decisive, with 91,303 votes (55.4%), beating JCD Prabhakar of the AIADMK by 37,730 votes, in an election that recorded a 64.26% turnout from 2,61,913 voters. These consistent wins have cemented Kolathur as a DMK stronghold under Stalin's leadership. (PTI)
The Kolathur Assembly constituency has transformed into one of Tamil Nadu's most politically symbolic battlegrounds, and as the 2026 elections approach, all eyes are once again on MK Stalin--a leader who has not only represented the seat for three consecutive terms but has also turned it into a cornerstone of Dravidian politics.
Stalin’s past performance in Kolathur has been strong. In 2021, he won with 105,522 votes (61.4%), defeating AIADMK’s Aadi Rajaram by a margin of 70,384 votes, with turnout at 64.63% from 268,296 registered voters.
In 2016, he also secured a decisive victory with 91,303 votes (55.4%), defeating JCD Prabhakar of the AIADMK by 37,730 votes, with 64.26% turnout from 261,913 electors. These consistent wins have made Kolathur a firm DMK stronghold under Stalin.
Chennai has some of the oldest constituencies in the state, dating back to 1952, though many were redrawn after the 2011 delimitation exercise. In the 2026 elections, four constituencies—Kolathur, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Mylapore, and Perambur—are drawing particular attention.
Located in the Chennai district and part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, Kolathur (constituency number 13) carries symbolic significance as a reflection of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s political strength and governance. Created after delimitation in 2008, it has been represented solely by Stalin since 2011. The area is also known for its prominent ornamental fish market, where over 10 lakh ornamental fish are sold daily, earning it the nickname “fish bowl of Chennai.”