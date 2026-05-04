Kolkata Election Result 2026 LIVE: ‘Stay awake all night,’ CM Mamata keeps TMC members on vigil as state awaits verdict

Kolkata Election Result 2026 LIVE: The two-phase West Bengal assembly polls ended April 29 with what the election watchdog said was the state's highest-ever voter turnout of 92.84%.
However, following reports of electoral malpractices, the Election Commission on Friday ordered repoll in 15 polling stations in two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Falta seat in Diamond Harbour is also repolling on 21 May.
Counting of votes is taking place today on May 4.
The West Bengal assembly elections were held in two phases -- April 23 and April 29 -- amid unprecedented security arrangements.
The second phase of polling covered several constituencies in Kolkata, including Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge–Chowringhee, Entally, Beleghata–Jorasanko, Shyampukur–Maniktala, and Kasba. In 2021, the TMC won all 11 seats in Kolkata.
Bhabanipur: This seat is at the heart of the election battle. It is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold and a key target for the BJP. The saffron party pitted Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari against the CM, making it one of the most closely watched contests.
Kolkata Port: TMC re-nominated senior minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who has held the seat for two consecutive terms, while the BJP fielded Rakesh Singh. The Congress nominated Aquib Gulzar, and the CPI(M) put up Faiyaz Ahmad Khan, making it a four-cornered contest.
The seat is now under scanner following a sharp decline in the number of voters after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has injected an element of uncertainty into the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency.
A day after most exit polls predicted a BJP win in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rejected them and expressed confidence about retaining power in the state for the fourth time. In a video statement posted on social media, Banerjee said the TMC will win 226 seats in the assembly polls, higher than the party’s figure in 2021.
Mamata on Friday alleged that exit poll projections were aired at the "instruction of the BJP" to demoralise her party workers.
In a video message shared on social media, Mamata claimed television channels ran projections circulated from the BJP office.
“What was shown on television was circulated from the BJP office at 1.08 PM. Money was paid to ensure it was aired. I have specific information. They are saying forcefully that this has to be done,” Banerjee alleged, describing the exit polls as part of a “larger conspiracy” to influence perception before the results are out.
Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate from Jadavpur constituency, is hopeful that the Left Front would perform well in the state.
Speaking with ANI, Bhattacharya pushed for change, signalling displeasure among people from the Trinamool Congress government.
"It is the result day by day. I am hopeful of the Left having performed well this time...There should be a change. Common people are upset with the Govt. Let's see what the results would be," he said.
Heavy security has been deployed in different parts of the city to avoid any disruptions
In order to avoid any untowards incident, three-tier security arrangement has been put in place in Bengal. ‘There is no possibility of any disruption anywhere,’ said West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal
"All arrangements are in place. There is a three-tier security arrangement; our RO (Returning Officer), ARO (Assistant Returning Officer), counting agents, and counting supervisors are all ready; they have undergone training multiple times. There is no possibility of any disruption anywhere, everything will happen as per the rules...200 companies of CAPF have been deployed for the counting centres."
Ahead of the verdict, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Bhabanipur
"I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming," Adhikari told ANI.
Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged party workers to stay alert overnight, citing reports of power cuts and suspicious movement near strong rooms ahead of today’s vote counting.
In a post on X, TMC supremo claimed she had received reports from multiple districts, including Hooghly, Nadia, Burdwan and parts of Kolkata, regarding phased load-shedding and disruptions in CCTV surveillance.
"Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints. I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia's Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she said
She urged her party workers to guard strong rooms and immediately report any suspicious activity.
"I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms. If anyone creates any suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, file complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage," she added.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.<br><br> Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.<br><br> He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.<br><br> Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.<br><br> Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.
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