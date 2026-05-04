Kolkata Election Result 2026 LIVE: Mamata keeps TMC members on vigil as state awaits verdict; couting starts for 5 polls

Kolkata Election Result 2026 LIVE: The two-phase West Bengal assembly polls ended April 29 with what the election watchdog said was the state's highest-ever voter turnout of 92.84%.

However, following reports of electoral malpractices, the Election Commission on Friday ordered repoll in 15 polling stations in two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Falta seat in Diamond Harbour is also repolling on 21 May.

Counting of votes has started at 8 am

The West Bengal assembly elections were held in two phases -- April 23 and April 29 -- amid unprecedented security arrangements.

The second phase of polling covered several constituencies in Kolkata, including Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge–Chowringhee, Entally, Beleghata–Jorasanko, Shyampukur–Maniktala, and Kasba. In 2021, the TMC won all 11 seats in Kolkata.

Key seats:

Bhabanipur: This seat is at the heart of the election battle. It is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold and a key target for the BJP. The saffron party pitted Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari against the CM, making it one of the most closely watched contests.

Kolkata Port: TMC re-nominated senior minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who has held the seat for two consecutive terms, while the BJP fielded Rakesh Singh. The Congress nominated Aquib Gulzar, and the CPI(M) put up Faiyaz Ahmad Khan, making it a four-cornered contest.

The seat is now under scanner following a sharp decline in the number of voters after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has injected an element of uncertainty into the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency.

Be vigilant: CM Mamata

On Monday morning, CM Mamata Banerjee called upon party workers to remain vigilant noting that incidents of power outages and suspicious activity might occur near strong rooms today.

In a post on X, TMC supremo claimed she had received reports from multiple districts, including Hooghly, Nadia, Burdwan and parts of Kolkata, regarding phased load-shedding and disruptions in CCTV surveillance.

"Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints. I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia's Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she said

Exit polls rigged: Mamata

CM Banerjee has rejected exit poll preditions that said BJP win in the West Bengal Assembly elections and expressed confidence about retaining power in the state for the fourth time. In a video statement posted on social media, Banerjee said the TMC will win 226 seats in the assembly polls, higher than the party’s figure in 2021.

Mamata on Friday alleged that exit poll projections were aired at the "instruction of the BJP" to demoralise her party workers.

In a video message shared on social media, Mamata claimed television channels ran projections circulated from the BJP office.

“What was shown on television was circulated from the BJP office at 1.08 PM. Money was paid to ensure it was aired. I have specific information. They are saying forcefully that this has to be done,” Banerjee alleged, describing the exit polls as part of a “larger conspiracy” to influence perception before the results are out.