Days after sustaining injuries during election campaigning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti in Kolkata to Hazra. This will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair.

Banerjee joined the five km road show from Mayo Road to Hazra More, as part of observation of Nandigram Diwas to commemorate the killing of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007.

Thousands of TMC supporters have gathered in the area to attend the rally.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram on March 10, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds a roadshow from Gandhi Murti in Kolkata to Hazra, on a wheelchair. #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/s80gmk8Jbs — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

Ahead of the roadshow, the CM took to Twitter to say she plans to fight the election boldly.

She said: " We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!" The West Bengal CM tweeted.

We will continue to fight boldly!



I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more.



In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2021

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

