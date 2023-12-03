Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live: The results for the Konta assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh will be declared on Sunday, December 3. This assembly seat went to the polls in the first of Chhattisgarh Election 2023. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday. Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma is contesting polls from the Konta seat. He had won the seat in the 2018 and 2013 polls. The BJP has fielded Soyam Muka from this seat.
Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP's promise
The BJP's manifesto for Chhattisgarh 2023, named "Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023," includes pledges to create one lakh new jobs, offer free electricity to farmers and raise the minimum support price for paddy to ₹3,100 per quintal. The saffron party also aims to enhance the state's infrastructure, healthcare and education systems.
Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Voter turnout
In Chhattisgarh, a voter turnout of 76.31 per cent was recorded for 90 seats held in two phases on November 7 and 17.
Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Chhattisgarh exit polls
The Congress is poised to maintain control in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, according to recent exit poll data. The ruling party is projected to surpass the majority threshold of 46. No exit polls indicate a majority for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.
Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: When, where to watch Chhattisgarh results
The counting of votes will be updated LIVE on the official website of the Election Commission of India. You can also catch LIVE Updates on the Mint website for Chhattisgarh. Read more.
Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: 2013 results
In the 2013 election, Lakhma won with 27,610 votes against Barse's 21,824 votes.
Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: 2018 results
In the 2018 elections, Kawasi Lakhma of the Congress emerged victorious with 31,933 votes, defeating BJP's Dhaniram Barse, who secured 25,224 votes.
Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Candidates
In the 2023 Konta Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, the candidates are Madkami Masa (BSP), Manish Kunjam (CPI), Kawasi Lakhma (Congress), Beeda Sodi (Independent), Devendra Telam (JCC) and Soyam Muka (BJP).
Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Kawasi Lakhma undefeated for 25 years
Kawasi Lakhma, a big name in the Chhattisgarh Congress and the state's Excise Minister, has been undefeated in the Konta constituency since 1998.
