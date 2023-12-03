Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Minister Kawasi Lakhma in fray against BJP's Soyam Muka

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 07:45 AM IST

Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live: The results for the Konta assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh will be declared on Sunday, December 3.