Konta Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Will Congress’ Kawasi Lakhma seal another historic win in Chhattisgarh?
Looking back at previous elections in Konta, Kawasi Lakhma emerged victorious in 2018 and 2013, while the 2008 election was a closer contest. The current election features candidates from BSP, CPI, Congress, Independent, JCC and BJP.
The Election Commission of India has set the stage for the Konta Assembly Constituency election results on December 3. This election was held on November 7.
