Konta Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Will Congress' Kawasi Lakhma seal another historic win in Chhattisgarh?
Konta Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Will Congress’ Kawasi Lakhma seal another historic win in Chhattisgarh?

Looking back at previous elections in Konta, Kawasi Lakhma emerged victorious in 2018 and 2013, while the 2008 election was a closer contest. The current election features candidates from BSP, CPI, Congress, Independent, JCC and BJP.

Sukma, Nov 07 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Minister and Congress candidate from Konta Assembly Constituency, Kawasi Lakhma shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of State Assembly elections, at polling booth number 36, in Sukma on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )Premium
Sukma, Nov 07 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Minister and Congress candidate from Konta Assembly Constituency, Kawasi Lakhma shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of State Assembly elections, at polling booth number 36, in Sukma on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

The Election Commission of India has set the stage for the Konta Assembly Constituency election results on December 3. This election was held on November 7.

Also Read: Konta Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live

Konta Election candidates

In the 2023 Konta Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, the candidates are Madkami Masa (BSP), Manish Kunjam (CPI), Kawasi Lakhma (Congress), Beeda Sodi (Independent), Devendra Telam (JCC) and Soyam Muka (BJP).

Past election results in Konta

Looking back at the previous elections provides context for the current political landscape in Konta. In the 2018 elections, Kawasi Lakhma of the Congress emerged victorious with 31,933 votes, defeating BJP's Dhaniram Barse, who secured 25,224 votes. Manish Kunjam (CPI) also lost the election. He got 24,549 votes. None Of The Above (NOTA) received 4,468 votes.

This win was a repeat of the 2013 election, where Lakhma won with 27,610 votes against Barse's 21,824 votes. The 2008 election was a closer contest, with Kawasi Lakhma securing victory by a narrow margin of 192 votes against BJP's Padam Nanda.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates

Kawasi Lakhma emerged victorious in 2008, 2003 and 1998 as well. He's been undefeated for 25 years.

Kawasi Lakhma

Kawasi Lakhma, a big name in the Chhattisgarh Congress and the state's Excise Minister, is often in the news. People seem to like his straightforward style. 

A video where he's seen showing people how to smoke a beedi got a lot of attention on social media back in August. Before this, there was another video where he talked about how to drink alcohol. Lakhma, a key member of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Cabinet, faced criticism from the BJP after these videos spread. He's even said that alcohol is like medicine.

In April, Lakhma spoke up about Chhattisgarh's decision to ban alcohol. He said that, as long as he's alive, there won't be a ban on alcohol in Bastar. Will people stand by him this year as well? The picture will be clear on December 3.

Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 07:40 AM IST
