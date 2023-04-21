Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka. This is Shah's first visit to the state after announcement of poll schedule on March 29. As per his schedule, the minister is set to take out a roadshow in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru in the afternoon. Devanahalli is the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Shah would hold a meeting in Devanahalli with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources told PTI. The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

Amid his road show, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory to commuters to avoid certain routes. In a tweet, it wrote, “In view of VIP movement we request the public to avoid the following roads/junctions and use alternative routes."

As per the advisory, the traffic regulations will be in place from 3pm to 7pm today.

Here are the list of routes to avoid:

International Airport road

Yelahanka

Ballary Road

Hebbala Junction

Mekhri Circle

The traffic police has also requested namma public to cooperate and plan their commute accordingly.

to avoid the following roads/junctions and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/F6e9H10tJL — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) April 20, 2023

The BJP leader on Saturday will attend an event organised by a private news channel before flying back to New Delhi. In Devanahalli, the Union minister will campaign for the BJP's Pilla Munishamappa, who is pitted against sitting JD(S) MLA L N Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate K H Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP. Muniyappa, who was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is foraying into the Assembly elections for the first time.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the fight was mainly between Narayanswamy (86,966 votes) and Venkataswamy (69,956) of the Congress. BJP candidate K Nagesh was a distant third with 9,820 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)