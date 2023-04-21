Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka. This is Shah's first visit to the state after announcement of poll schedule on March 29. As per his schedule, the minister is set to take out a roadshow in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru in the afternoon. Devanahalli is the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Shah would hold a meeting in Devanahalli with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources told PTI. The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

