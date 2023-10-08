LAHDC-Kargil elections: Poll outcome a message against division of erstwhile J&K, says Omar Abdullah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been dealt a resounding defeat in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil elections and that it should serve as a wake-up call for the saffron party, said National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday.

The NC and the Congress alliance has won 21 seats so far, while the BJP has won just 2 seats.

Of the 26 seats for which the elections were held on October 4, the results of 25 have so far been declared. The counting of votes is still underway.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration nominates four members with voting rights to the 30-member LAHDC-Kargil.

“The BJP was dealt a resounding defeat at the hands of the NC-Congress alliance in Kargil today. In celebration of our strong alliance with the Congress party, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is delighted to announce its victory in the LAHDC-Kargil elections," Abdullah said in a statement in Srinagar.

The National Conference leader asserted that the poll outcome in Kargil has sent out a message against the division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, without consulting the people of the region.

“This result sends a message to all forces and parties that have, undemocratically and unconstitutionally, divided the state of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh without the consent of its people," Abdullah said.

The poll victory belongs to the people of Zanskar, Kargil and Drass, “who have decisively endorsed" the NC-Congress alliance, said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the elected councillors, recognising their dedication to serving the people. We also extend our gratitude to the leadership of the Congress party for their unwavering support," he said.

“It is time to cease hiding behind the Raj Bhawan and unelected representatives and, instead, acknowledge the people's rightful desire for a democratically-elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. Democracy demands the voices of the people be heard and respected," Abdullah also said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!