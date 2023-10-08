LAHDC-Kargil elections: Poll outcome a message against division of erstwhile J&K, says Omar Abdullah
The BJP has been dealt a resounding defeat in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil elections and it should serve as a wake-up call for the saffron party, says National Conference leader Omar Abdullah
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been dealt a resounding defeat in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil elections and that it should serve as a wake-up call for the saffron party, said National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message