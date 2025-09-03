' Lalu bina chalu Bihar na hoi ': Tejashwi Yadav grooves with youth at Marine drive in poll-bound Bihar | Watch video

Bihar Elections: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was recently seen dancing with young boys at Patna's Marine Drive expressway after the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar was over.

In the now-viral video, shared by him and his sister Rohini Acharya on social media, Yadav is seen accompanied by young boys, including his nephew, visiting from Singapore.

The former deputy chief minister went to the newly inaugurated Marine Drive, where he encountered a group of young artists making videos for social media.

When invited to join, Yadav enthusiastically participated, learning trending dance moves and even mimicking Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's signature steps.

"'Dil to bacha hai ji (The heart is still a child)... fun time at Patna Marine Drive," wrote Rohini Acharya on X. Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Dil to bacha hai ji is a popular song from 2010 Ishqiya movie starring Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi

‘Lalu bina chaalu Bihar na hoi…’ In one of the video clips of the dance, Yadav is seen dancing to the Bhojpuri song 'Lalu bina chaalu ee Bihar na hoi', highlighting the political ‘significance’ of his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled later this year. ‘Lalu bina chalu Bihar na hoi’ is a famous Bhojpuri song by Khesari Lal Yadav

“Amidst heat, rain, and humidity, the 16-day Voter Rights Yatra concluded yesterday. At night, my nephew, who came from Singapore, said, ‘Let's go for a drive.’ On the way, we met some young fellow artists on the road. They were singing songs, making reels.” Yadav wrote.

The 1,300-km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' concluded in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday, 1 September.

"When they insisted, we too tried our hand at it. With ease, simplicity, and accessibility, we will march in step with the expectations, aspirations, dreams, and hopes of the youth, rising above caste and religion, resolving to build a new Bihar and bring about a change in power,” he said.

Surrounded by security personnel, the RJD leader was also seen interacting with youngsters, sipping tea and discussing schemes he had launched during his tenure as deputy chief minister in Bihar.

“The youth of Bihar want change, they want a growing Bihar under the leadership of Tejashwi Yuva. Through informal dialogue with the youth, there is an opportunity to understand them even better and an infusion of new energy takes place .. Bihar will move forward with youth leadership, along with new thinking,” Acharya wrote in another post on X.

The RJD-Congress alliance of the INDIA bloc will face the JD-U-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar in the upcoming assembly polls.

Yadav also joined other videos where the young artists lip-synced and delivered dialogues. The boys were then seen chanting slogans, "Tejashwi bhaiya zindabaad," while the RJD leader walked along.

'Voter Adhikar Yatra' The ‘Voter Adikar Yatra’, launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17and joined by leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Tejashwi Yadav and others, aimed to highlight the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The march passed through over 110 assembly constituencies in 25 of the state's 38 districts before culminating on Monday. The opposition parties have been alleging that the deletion of the names of 65 lakh people from the draft electoral rolls published as part of SIR was an "assault" on their right to vote.