Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case

1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 12:43 PM IST Staff Writer

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case, to remain in jail as Dumka treasury case still pending.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case on Friday, reports Hindustan Times. Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on the surety of 50,000.

Lalu Prasad will remain in jail as Dumka Treasury case is still pending,

The Chaibasa Treasury fodder scam involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to 33.67 crore when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.

More details awaited

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout