Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 12:43 PM IST
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case, to remain in jail as Dumka treasury case still pending.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case on Friday, reports Hindustan Times. Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on the surety of ₹50,000.
Lalu Prasad will remain in jail as Dumka Treasury case is still pending,
The Chaibasa Treasury fodder scam involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to ₹33.67 crore when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.
More details awaited
