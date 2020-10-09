Subscribe
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case
Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case

1 min read . 12:43 PM IST Staff Writer

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case, to remain in jail as Dumka treasury case still pending.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case on Friday, reports Hindustan Times. Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on the surety of 50,000.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case on Friday, reports Hindustan Times. Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on the surety of 50,000.

Lalu Prasad will remain in jail as Dumka Treasury case is still pending,

Lalu Prasad will remain in jail as Dumka Treasury case is still pending,

The Chaibasa Treasury fodder scam involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to 33.67 crore when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.

More details awaited

