The saffron party has iterated that whoever opposes Kumar's candidacy for the CM's post is against the BJP. Sushil Modi termed Paswan's claim that he has met top BJP leader Amit Shah and discussed the Bihar polls as "false and baseless". The deputy chief minister said that he had a talk with Shah, who specifically told him that there was no such meeting. On the issue of poll understanding in the Bihar assembly election between the BJP and the LJP, he said there was difference of opinion between them on seat adjustment as Paswan wanted more of them and the talks had failed.