LJP won't form alliance with Mahagathbandhan after Bihar polls: LJP chief Chirag

NEW DELHI : The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will not form an alliance with the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) post-Bihar elections, confirmed LJP national president Chirag Paswan on Monday.

On being asked if he will support 'Mahagathbandhan' during the post-poll scenario, Chirag told ANI, "We have never done post-poll alliance. We have always been into the pre-poll alliance."

"We had many expectations from the current Bihar CM, but he hasn't fared well on those. Today, it's a matter of concern for me what is the Bihar CM's idea of development. The benefits of schemes haven't reached the grassroots," he added.

"If I had to choose the easier path I would have joined the 'gathbandhan', but I choose the difficult path to give Bihar its due and bring back the state's lost pride," said Chirag.

On being asked if he will gather votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chirag said, "Nobody has to ask for votes in his name. I believe in him."

He further said that he is not upset with any particular person but he has always been worried about the state.

"The way developmental works should take place in Bihar, people go out of Bihar in search of jobs. This system has been continuing for so many years. We had many expectations from the Chief Minister but if you see his tenure from 2005 to 2020, he did not fulfil the expectations during this period," said Chirag.

"I have been working on the Bihar First, Bihari First document, which has been prepared by LJP. I have prepared this after getting inspired by PM Modi. I had a suggestion that the next government must incorporate the document with the vision of Bihar First, Bihari First. Why don't we get opportunities within our state itself? People have to go out for studies and jobs. I came to politics with this vision," he added.

The LJP on Sunday decided not to contest the elections under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the coalition.

Sources said that it was more or less confirmed that Chirag would contest alone, yet BJP wanted it to contest the polls with the NDA allies. "We wanted the LJP to stay in the coalition but the condition of its stay wasn't one to be accepted," said a senior leader.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via