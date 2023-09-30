Union Minister Nitin Gadkari won't campaign for himself in upcoming Lok Sabha election, says those who have to vote will vote and those who do not will not. BJP President JP Nadda discusses preparations for upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asserted that he won't campaign for himself ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election to win votes and went on to add, ‘those who have to vote will vote and those who do not will not’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"For this Lok Sabha election I have decided that no banners or posters will be put up neither tea will be offered to people. Those who have to vote will vote and those who do not will not...Neither will I take bribe nor will I allow anyone," the Nagpur MP said this while inaugurating National Highway projects in Washim.

India is heading for Lok Sabha elections next years and before or around the scheduled time for the general elections, terms of at least ten State Assemblies will end. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Assembly elections in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh — are due by the end of this year, polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Jharkhand are likely to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

State elections: BJP convenes meeting of party's General secretaries BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday convened a crucial meeting with party general secretaries focusing on preparations for upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including block panchayat elections, urban local bodies, ongoing sewa saptah pakhawada, party's call centres, and various political matters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to sources, during the meeting, the BJP President gathered insights from all national general secretaries on strategies for the upcoming assembly elections and outlined a blueprint for the same. Additionally, discussions and information were exchanged regarding the appointment of coordinators for the elections.

During the meeting, JP Nadda also discussed rallies to be held in five states which will be addressed by Prime Minister Modi.

