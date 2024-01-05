Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Election Commission to visit poll-bound states from January 7
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Election Commission (EC) will evaluate states' readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, starting with visits to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from January 7 to 10.
