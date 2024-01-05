Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Election Commission (EC) is set to commence the evaluation of states' readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, beginning with visits to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu next week.

As reported by PTI, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, the Commission will be in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from January 7 to 10.

Ahead of the visit, deputy election commissioners are scheduled to provide a briefing to the full commission regarding the preparations in the two states on January 6. The deputy election commissioners have undertaken visits to nearly all states to supervise the arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It is usual for the EC to tour states ahead of assembly or Lok Sabha elections to meet political parties, senior police and administrative officials and its ground poll machinery, PTI reported.

The Election Commission's itinerary for visiting all states and union territories remains uncertain at this point. There is a possibility that certain states, especially those where recent assembly polls took place, may be excluded from the commission's visits.

Earlier, In the 2019 election cycle, the Lok Sabha elections were officially announced on March 10, spanning seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Vote counting took place on May 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

