Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 15:59:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 -0.53%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,414.75 -3.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.40 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 751.90 -0.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,509.40 0.97%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1 voting on April 19: How to vote if you don't have a voter ID?
BackBack

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1 voting on April 19: How to vote if you don't have a voter ID?

Chanchal

To cast a vote, one does not only need a voter ID as confirmed by the Election Commission. In case someone doesn't have a voter ID, this is how one can cast vote at the assigned polling booth.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1 voting on April 19: How to vote if you don't have a voter ID?Premium
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1 voting on April 19: How to vote if you don't have a voter ID?

Voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on Friday, April 19. The polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 1 will cover 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs), as per the Election Commission (EC) schedule. The voting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 1 will begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm.

The states and the UTs that are going to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 include: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Puducherry.

To cast your votes in Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 1, the voters will have to carry their voter ID cards. In case someone doesn't have a voter ID, this is how one can cast vote at the assigned polling booth. To cast a vote, one does not only need a voter ID as confirmed by the Election Commission.

However, it is important for the voters to check if their name is included in the official voter list by the Election Commission. You can get a print out of the election slips and carry along one of the below-listed documents to cast your vote:

-Passport

-Aadhaar card

-PAN card

-Driving licence

MNREGA cards, ID cards of Central and state government employees and pension cards with photo are also considered valid to cast votes at the polling booths.

However, it is imperative that voters of all phase 1 states ensure that their names are included in the voters' list. Here are steps to check if your name is included in the electoral roll:

STEPS TO CHECK IF YOUR NAME IS ON ELECTORAL ROLL?

-Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/ and click “search in electoral roll" on the top right

-Enter your state and select the language on the form shown on the screen

-Add your first name and surname; add your relative’s first name and surname

-Add your date of birth and gender

-Select your district and Assembly constituency; enter the captcha code

-Hit search

-If your name is added to the electoral roll, it will appear on the screen.

The Lok Sabha constituencies that are going to polls in Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 1:

Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

Assam: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol

Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh West, Arunachal Pradesh East

Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit

Maharashtra: Chandrapur, Bhandara–Gondiya, Ramtek, Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur

Bihar: Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada

Jammu and Kashmir: Udhampur

Uttarakhand: Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital

West Bengal: Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

Manipur: Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur

Chhattisgarh: Bastar

Lakshadweep: Lakshadweep

Meghalaya: Shillong, Tura

Mizoram: Mizoram

Nagaland: Nagaland

Puducherry: Puducherry

Sikkim: Sikkim

Tripura: Tripura West

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chanchal
Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App