Voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on Friday, April 19. The polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 1 will cover 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs), as per the Election Commission (EC) schedule. The voting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 1 will begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm.

The states and the UTs that are going to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 include: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Puducherry.

To cast your votes in Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 1, the voters will have to carry their voter ID cards. In case someone doesn't have a voter ID, this is how one can cast vote at the assigned polling booth. To cast a vote, one does not only need a voter ID as confirmed by the Election Commission.

However, it is important for the voters to check if their name is included in the official voter list by the Election Commission. You can get a print out of the election slips and carry along one of the below-listed documents to cast your vote:

-Passport

-Aadhaar card

-PAN card

-Driving licence

MNREGA cards, ID cards of Central and state government employees and pension cards with photo are also considered valid to cast votes at the polling booths.

However, it is imperative that voters of all phase 1 states ensure that their names are included in the voters' list. Here are steps to check if your name is included in the electoral roll:

STEPS TO CHECK IF YOUR NAME IS ON ELECTORAL ROLL?

-Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/ and click “search in electoral roll" on the top right

-Enter your state and select the language on the form shown on the screen

-Add your first name and surname; add your relative’s first name and surname

-Add your date of birth and gender

-Select your district and Assembly constituency; enter the captcha code

-Hit search

-If your name is added to the electoral roll, it will appear on the screen.

The Lok Sabha constituencies that are going to polls in Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 1:

Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

Assam: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol

Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh West, Arunachal Pradesh East

Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit

Maharashtra: Chandrapur, Bhandara–Gondiya, Ramtek, Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur

Bihar: Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada

Jammu and Kashmir: Udhampur

Uttarakhand: Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital

West Bengal: Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

Manipur: Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur

Chhattisgarh: Bastar

Lakshadweep: Lakshadweep

Meghalaya: Shillong, Tura

Mizoram: Mizoram

Nagaland: Nagaland

Puducherry: Puducherry

Sikkim: Sikkim

Tripura: Tripura West

