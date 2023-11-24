Assembly, Lok Sabha Elections: How can NRIs cast vote, enroll as voters in India

The assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana are due this year, while the Lok Sabha elections are slated for 2024. As these elections are around the corner, here's all you need to know about the process for NRIs to register as voters in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes, non-residents of India (NRI) or an overseas Indian can enroll as a voter in India. The Election Commission of India cites the provisions of Section 20A of the Representation of People Act, 1950 by the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2010, to says that "an NRI settled in foreign land can become an elector in electoral roll in India".

According to the Election Commission, the name of overseas elector is included in a separate section for "Overseas Electors". It is the last section of the roll of that particular part/polling station area of the constituency in which his place of residence in India as mentioned in his passport is located.

Who is an overseas elector As per the Election Commission, an overseas elector is a person who is a citizen of India and who has not acquired citizenship of any other country. He/she is also eligible to be registered as a voter and is "absenting from his place of ordinary residence in India owing to his employment, education".

The NRI person is also "eligible to be registered as a voter in the constituency in which his place of residence in India as mentioned in his passport is located".

Moreover, the overseas elector must keep the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) informed of the change in residential address in the country of his/her residence.

The NRI must also inform the ERO of he/she becomes an ordinary resident of India. "In such a case, the person can then be registered as a general elector at the place where he is ordinarily resident in India," the Election Commission says.

How can an overseas India (NRI) get registered/enrolled as voter? An NRI has fill Form 6A to enroll as a voter. "He/she has to file an application for the purpose in prescribed Form 6A before the Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer of the constituency within which the place of ordinary residence of the applicant in India as given in his/her passport falls," the Election Commission says.

The application must be accompanied by duly self-attested copy of the relevant documents. The application can then be filed:

1. In person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs)

2. Sent by post addressed to ERO/AERO

3. Can be filed online through National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) /Voter Helpline App (VHA) mobile app

4. Or go on the website of Chief Electoral Officer of the concerned stat/ECI

What documents are required to be enclosed with Form 6A 1. One recent passport size coloured photograph

2. Photo-copies of the relevant pages of the passport containing photograph, his address in India and all other particulars of the applicant and also the page of passport containing the valid visa endorsement

How can an NRI cast his/her vote After enrolment, an NRI elector can cast his/her vote in an election in the constituency, in person, at the polling station provided for the part where he/she is registered as an overseas (NRI) elector. He/she should carry original passport at time of voting.

Voiting for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 will be held on Saturday, November 25, while the election Telangana will be held on November 30. The results for five assembly elections - in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan - will be declared on December 3.

