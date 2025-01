Seven Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Aam Aadmi Party have resigned from the party, a week before the Delhi Assembly elections on Friday.

MLAs who resigned are: Rohit Maharoliya from Trilokpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhavna Gaud from Palam, Bhupender Singh June from Bijwasan, and Pawan Kumar Sharma from Adarsh Nagar.

Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, MLA from Trilokpuri constituency, resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party, citing "unfulfilled promises" to uplift the Dalit/Valmiki community.

He accused the party of "exploiting" his community for political gain while failing to address issues like ending contract employment and making temporary staff permanent. Mehraulia, who had supported AAP's rise to power, expressed disappointment over the suppression of his concerns within the party.

Similarly, Madan Lal, MLA from the Kasturba constituency, and MLA Bhavna Gaud from the Palam seat also resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that they have "lost faith" in AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Rajesh Rishi from the Janakpuri constituency resigned from all posts and primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing the organization of abandoning its founding principles of corruption-free governance, transparency, and accountability.

Pawan Kumar Sharma (Adarsh Nagar constituency) said, "The party has deviated from the honest ideology on which the Aam Aadmi Party was formed. I am very sad to see the plight of The Aam Aadmi Party. Please accept my resignation."

Bhupender Singh June from the Bijwasan constituency also resigned from his posts and primary membership. He said the decision was taken after witnessing a "significant deviation" from the values and principles on which the party was founded.

"AAP was envisioned as a transparent, people-centric organization committed to eradicating corruption and fostering ethical governance. However, over time, the party has increasingly exhibited traits of centralization, opacity, and a lack of internal democracy," he stated in his letter.