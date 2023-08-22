As political parties gear up for the upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress has promised to slash LPG prices to ₹500, provide 100 units of free electricity, and old pension schemes if it comes to power in the state. Congress, if comes to power, will also conduct caste census in Madhya Pradesh, said INC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.

“I promise that when Congress will come into power farmers will be in debt relief. LPG will be available at ₹500. Women will get ₹1500 per month. For government workers old pension scheme. Till 100 units no Electricity bill. We will also have a caste census in the state as well. Now we have 6 backward-class people on our working committee," Kharge announced while addressing a public rally in Sagar, MP’s Bundelkhand region. Madhya Pradesh will vote for its next government by the end of 2023.

'This is an illegal government, BJP stole our MLAs,’ says Kharge

Targeting the Shivraj Singh Chauhan's government, he reminded people that the Bundelkhand package, sanctioned on the recommendation of Rahul Gandhi, has still not implemented.

He called the current BJP government in MP an “illegal government". He accused the party of stealing MLAs. "On the other side, they say that they have built a government on their principles. By showing ED's fear to people you built your government. A similar thing happened in Karnataka and Manipur. They (BJP) do this everywhere they aren't elected," he added.

Last month, PM Modi laid foundation of ₹100 crore memorial-cum-temple of Sant Ravidas, a revered figure for Scheduled Castes. On this, Kharge said “they laid the foundation of Saint Ravidas temple in Sagar but demolished his in Delhi". He also accused PM Modi of remembering the saint only during elections.

Bundelkhand is located in the north east part of the state. It has six Assembly seats, that are reserved for SCs. In 2018 elections, the BJP had won five of them, namely Bina, Naryoli, Jatara, Chandala and Hatta, while the Congress managed to get Gunnor. The region has a total of 26 Assembly seats. Out of them 15 were won by the BJP in last elections. Whereas, Congress was able to secure nine seats. Remaining two were won by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party each.