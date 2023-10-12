Madhya Pradesh's BJP wing said it will soon drop ‘dhamakedar’ fifth list for the Assembly election scheduled for next month. Speculations are rife that Central Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia might also contest for a post in the state for the first time.

Party sources claimed, the list is likely during the Navratri season, which begins Sunday.

The ruling party has revealed its candidates for an upcoming election, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 24 ministers, and 57 lawmakers. Out of 230 Assembly seats, 136 candidates have been named, with 94 more decisions to be made at a forthcoming Central Election Committee meeting.

According to sources, around 25 to 30 MLAs may not be renominated due to negative feedback.

Speaking to NDTV, about the probable list, Home Minister Narottam Mishra declared, “List dhamakedar hee hogi. Aage dhamake hee dhamake hone wale hain, Diwali ka tyohar aane wala hai, (List will be explosive... expect fireworks... Diwali is ahead)."

Scindia to contest Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls?

Amidst ongoing speculation, the BJP is considering naming Scindia as a candidate in an upcoming election, the NDTV report cited

Although he is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and has never contested a state election, this potential move aligns with the BJP's strategy of fielding prominent candidates, such as Union Ministers and MPs with strong local ties, in each state.

The possibility of him contesting the election arose following his aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia opting out from the election due to health reasons.

Who are likely to be dropped?

Among those whose political future remains uncertain are nine ministers; they include Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, OPS Bhadoria, Brijendra Singh Yadav and Suresh Dhakad, the report said

Elections will be held in the five crucial states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram between November 7 and 30, and the results will be declared on December 3, the Election Commission said Monday.

